Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

