AJ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Principal Active High Yield ETF makes up about 1.8% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AJ Advisors LLC owned 2.91% of Principal Active High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 349,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 233,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YLD opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

