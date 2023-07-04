Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1322 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Akros Monthly Payout ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MPAY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 328. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. Akros Monthly Payout ETF has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Get Akros Monthly Payout ETF alerts:

Akros Monthly Payout ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The Akros Monthly Payout ETF (MPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Akros Multi-Asset index. The fund is a passively managed, fund-of-funds representing a balanced portfolio of global equities, fixed income securities, and alternative investments which aims to provide monthly distributions.

Receive News & Ratings for Akros Monthly Payout ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akros Monthly Payout ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.