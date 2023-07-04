Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1322 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.
Akros Monthly Payout ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MPAY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 328. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. Akros Monthly Payout ETF has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $23.65.
Akros Monthly Payout ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Akros Monthly Payout ETF
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Akros Monthly Payout ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akros Monthly Payout ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.