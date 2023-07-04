Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $929.56 million and approximately $37.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,488,895,452 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

