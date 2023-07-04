Algorand (ALGO) Tops One Day Volume of $37.15 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $927.57 million and $37.15 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,435,620,713 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

