Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ DRTSW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,532. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

