Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of APELY opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

