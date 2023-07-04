Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock opened at $407.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.