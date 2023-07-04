Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.14.

ALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ALT stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Altimmune by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altimmune by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,027,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 301,496 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in Altimmune by 105.4% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,447,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 742,500 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

(Free Report

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.