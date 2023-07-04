Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Altria Group worth $52,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 138,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 131.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 35,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.92. 6,143,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,603,579. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

