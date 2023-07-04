AM Investment Strategies LLC Cuts Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 189,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $2,331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthStream Stock Down 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.52. 39,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

Featured Articles

