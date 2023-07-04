AM Investment Strategies LLC Increases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods comprises 1.4% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

