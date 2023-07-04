AM Investment Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,473,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,129,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 258,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,939. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,968 shares of company stock valued at $468,468. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

