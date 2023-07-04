AM Investment Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 0.8% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. 1,650,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

