American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AXP traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.44. 1,700,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,486. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.27. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

