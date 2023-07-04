American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lessened by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,471 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 2.8% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AXP opened at $175.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.27. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.