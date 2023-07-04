American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,900 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 784,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $119.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

