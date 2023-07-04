American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 2.1 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

