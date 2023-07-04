American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at American Strategic Investment

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,982 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $25,409.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 534,270 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,341.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 2,448 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $30,942.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 529,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,850.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $236,511 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Strategic Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in American Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

American Strategic Investment stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809. The company has a market cap of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. American Strategic Investment has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $43.52.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($4.43). The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 69.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Strategic Investment will post -6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

See Also

