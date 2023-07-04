American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.7% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $195.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.78 and its 200-day moving average is $203.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.