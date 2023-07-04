Amgen (AMG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $155.07

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Amgen has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $155.07 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.76014093 USD and is up 14.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,855.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

