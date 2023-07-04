AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.07% of ExlService worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ExlService by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 4.1% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ExlService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.83 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

