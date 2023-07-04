AMI Asset Management Corp Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.13% of Envestnet worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 411,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

ENV stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,214.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Turner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,214.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

