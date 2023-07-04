AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 1,365 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after buying an additional 617,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,517,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,766,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,456,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,852,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

MMSI opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.