AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 1,855 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $662,424.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,277.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $662,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,277.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.76. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $324.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Stephens lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.