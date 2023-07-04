AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 2,015 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,790,000 after acquiring an additional 96,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hostess Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,123,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,736,000 after acquiring an additional 85,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320,776 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.