AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 3,764 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 746,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for approximately 2.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $41,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

