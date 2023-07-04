Ampleforth (AMPL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $281,943.97

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00004216 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $40.04 million and $281,943.97 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 30,562,824 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.

For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.

Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

