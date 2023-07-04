Analysts’ New Coverage for July 4th (ARKR, CWQXF, DBVT, DGLY, FLNT, GHL, HEP, IPW, ISSC, LCOMF)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, July 4th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Lifestyle Communities (OTCMKTS:LCOMF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

