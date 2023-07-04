Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CEL-SCI (CVM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN: CVM) in the last few weeks:
- 7/2/2023 – CEL-SCI was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/1/2023 – CEL-SCI was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/30/2023 – CEL-SCI was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/28/2023 – CEL-SCI was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/26/2023 – CEL-SCI was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/25/2023 – CEL-SCI was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/23/2023 – CEL-SCI was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/22/2023 – CEL-SCI was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/21/2023 – CEL-SCI was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/18/2023 – CEL-SCI is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CEL-SCI Price Performance
Shares of CEL-SCI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. 100,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,749. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
