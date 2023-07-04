Analyzing China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Natural Resources and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources $2.94 million 5.57 -$3.57 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 1.91 -$60.83 million ($0.27) -1.18

China Natural Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.1% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Natural Resources and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Resources and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Hycroft Mining -183.06% -75.56% -20.28%

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Hycroft Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

