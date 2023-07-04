Analyzing Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) & Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Free Report) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grow Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A Thoughtworks -4.16% -2.29% -1.20%

Volatility & Risk

Grow Capital has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Thoughtworks $1.30 billion 1.88 -$105.39 million ($0.18) -42.61

This table compares Grow Capital and Thoughtworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grow Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thoughtworks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grow Capital and Thoughtworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Thoughtworks 0 4 3 0 2.43

Thoughtworks has a consensus target price of $9.94, suggesting a potential upside of 29.56%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grow Capital beats Thoughtworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

(Free Report)

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Thoughtworks

(Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.