Aquila Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,084 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. 7,798,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,047,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.83, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.