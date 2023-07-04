Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Arhaus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Arhaus had a return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $304.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth $2,522,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.