Ark Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Ark has a total market cap of $44.83 million and $1.33 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002075 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002665 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,040,112 coins and its circulating supply is 174,040,000 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.