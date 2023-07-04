ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Duncan Moore purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,000 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASP Isotopes stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of ASP Isotopes stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

