Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Buys 685 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. 457,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,636. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

