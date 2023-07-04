ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Announces Dividend of $0.08

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0774 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of JOJO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $16.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOJO. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter.

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

