AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 18,424,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,397,964. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

