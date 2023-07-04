Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Down 35.8% in June

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aurora Mobile Stock Performance

JG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 135,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

