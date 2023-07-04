AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 207,607 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,607 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 1.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of CME Group worth $239,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $186.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.