AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $45.35 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.27% of Teradyne worth $45,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after buying an additional 67,885 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,172,000 after acquiring an additional 194,890 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,038,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TER opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

