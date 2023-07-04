AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.27% of Northrop Grumman worth $186,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $458.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.54. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

