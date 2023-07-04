AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 5,732 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $34,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.83.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

RE opened at $341.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.72. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

