AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 142,056 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 142,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,919,000. Tower Semiconductor makes up about 3.6% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 21,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 26.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.85. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $355.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

