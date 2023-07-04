AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $41.29 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,285,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Humana as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.56.

Humana stock opened at $445.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.00 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.86 and its 200-day moving average is $499.26.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.