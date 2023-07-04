AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Cut by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 3.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of AutoZone worth $58,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in AutoZone by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AutoZone by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,755 shares of company stock worth $14,373,061 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,485.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,529.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,489.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

