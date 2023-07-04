Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

