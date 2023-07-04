AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Short Interest Update

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 533,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,652,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SARK traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. 666,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,989. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Institutional Trading of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 728.6% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $822,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

About AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

