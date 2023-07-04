Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 9850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Azarga Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$20.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia; and the Marg copper project located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd.

